Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.21. The company had a trading volume of 114,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

