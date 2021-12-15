Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $6.41 Million Stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 17.21% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

