Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 105,695 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,695 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,817. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $133.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

