Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,774 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 65,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,892. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.