Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 781.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 966.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

