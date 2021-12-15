Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,790. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.