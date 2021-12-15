Cardano Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00213259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00030979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.00640169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00020252 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00067004 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,845,183,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,443,228,525 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

