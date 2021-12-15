Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) recently:

12/14/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company's lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. "

12/9/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/26/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CRDL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 473,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

