CarMax (KMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMX stock opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. CarMax has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

