Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.07

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.07 ($18.06) and traded as high as €16.10 ($18.08). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.97 ($17.94), with a volume of 5,043,135 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.26 ($20.51).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.07.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

