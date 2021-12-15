Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Trading Up 3.1%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.38 and last traded at $57.38. Approximately 3,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

The stock has a market cap of $949.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

