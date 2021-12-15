Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $216.00

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $216.00 and last traded at $217.83, with a volume of 101816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

