CashHand Reaches Market Cap of $126,716.57 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $126,716.57 and $457.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashHand Profile

CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,456,067 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

