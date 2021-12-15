Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 62.7% in November

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,700 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 3,723,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $$13.42 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $13.42.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.