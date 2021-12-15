Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 62.7% in November

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,700 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 3,723,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $$13.42 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $13.42.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.