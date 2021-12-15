Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $126.25

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.25 and last traded at $126.25, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.54.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $604.42 million during the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

