Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $373.76 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. Casper has a market capitalization of $373.76 million and $45.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.71 or 0.08184242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.02 or 1.00098755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,536,736,372 coins and its circulating supply is 2,869,326,975 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

