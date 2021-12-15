Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.27. 21,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,169. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

