Celo Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Celo coin can now be bought for $3.29 or 0.00007001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $42.01 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

