Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Shares Up 6.3%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.36. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Celtic in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

