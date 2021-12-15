Centrifuge Hits One Day Volume of $713,722.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $140.14 million and $713,722.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.44 or 0.08034003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00077395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,801.09 or 1.00777385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,770,913 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

