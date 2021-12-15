Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 5,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

CPWHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

