Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000.

