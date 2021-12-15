Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Purchases $28,300.00 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 241,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,112. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.