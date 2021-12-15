ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0138 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 20% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $275,635.88 and approximately $1,827.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.45 or 0.08173584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.07 or 0.99966005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

