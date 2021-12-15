Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Position Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Chegg comprises 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Chegg worth $38,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,985,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Chegg by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after buying an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. 28,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

