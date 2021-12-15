Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the November 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

