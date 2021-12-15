Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemung Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Chemung Financial worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

