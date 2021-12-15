Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,659 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHMI stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

