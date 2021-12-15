Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $116.38 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $224.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.