Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Fair Isaac worth $45,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.45. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,591. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

