Chicago Capital LLC Buys 167 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,663,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $641.15. 4,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,582. The company has a 50-day moving average of $619.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.