Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $402.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

