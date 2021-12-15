Chicago Capital LLC Has $69.48 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up 2.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.19% of SVB Financial Group worth $69,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after buying an additional 319,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $677.97. 813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $714.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $350.09 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

