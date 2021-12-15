Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

IWM traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $212.27. The company had a trading volume of 296,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,082,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.73 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

