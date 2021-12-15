Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 540 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in IQVIA by 25.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 35.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.67 and a 12 month high of $272.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.