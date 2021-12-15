Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. BlackLine comprises approximately 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.67% of BlackLine worth $46,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BlackLine by 946.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 498,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 70.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after purchasing an additional 348,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 101.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in BlackLine by 5,684.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $3,547,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,533 shares of company stock worth $30,098,394. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,314. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.03. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

