Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $256.22. 20,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.10 and its 200 day moving average is $264.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

