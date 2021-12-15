China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 1,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7589 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

