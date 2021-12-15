Christopher Dinsmore Sells 11,386 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Dinsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09.

Shares of KRON traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 366,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. Analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,681 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 312,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

