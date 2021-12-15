CHS Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. CHS has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87.
CHS Company Profile
