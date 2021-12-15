Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,012,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.37% of Chubb worth $955,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $192.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

