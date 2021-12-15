Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,525. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Cinemark by 80.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

