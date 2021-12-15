Cintas (CTAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $448.59 on Wednesday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

