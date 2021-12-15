Cipher Price Down 20% This Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $91,407.18 and $1,805.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.85 or 0.00396592 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010362 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.75 or 0.01287875 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002869 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.