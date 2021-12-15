Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

