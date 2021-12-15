Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 73.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. 372,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,190,156. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

