Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.47. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 32,271 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $392.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,557 shares of company stock worth $65,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

