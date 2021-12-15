Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up to $26.84

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $27.61. Clarus shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 3,164 shares trading hands.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

