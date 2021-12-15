Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Up 147.2% in November

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,558,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCTC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,074. Clean Coal Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

