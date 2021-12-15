CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Shares Up 0.4%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 58,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

